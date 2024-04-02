Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 12,500 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 6.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,928,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,615,000 after acquiring an additional 109,866 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of BCE by 2.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,871,000 after acquiring an additional 323,998 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of BCE by 57.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,318,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,908,000 after acquiring an additional 843,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of BCE by 54.2% in the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 86,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 30,444 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.49. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.742 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Argus lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

