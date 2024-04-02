Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,597 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $107.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

