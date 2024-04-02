Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 16,668 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $1,265,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $8,837,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $767,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $9,905,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Shares of FI opened at $158.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.62 and its 200-day moving average is $132.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

