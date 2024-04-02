Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Corteva by 234.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTVA opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $63.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

