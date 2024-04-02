Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,033,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 285.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 963,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,310,000 after acquiring an additional 713,425 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 153.9% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 21,566 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $64.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

