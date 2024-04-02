Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 12,500 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $588,957,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,299 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,684,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $665,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,170,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.7843 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

