Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 6,125 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $89.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.98.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GEHC. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.45.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

