Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $178.24 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

