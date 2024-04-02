Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,575 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Thryv were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Thryv alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of THRY. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Thryv in the third quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Thryv by 1,180.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Thryv by 34.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Thryv by 327.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Thryv in the third quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Stock Performance

Shares of THRY stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $236.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on THRY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on THRY

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $95,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,172 shares in the company, valued at $9,527,279.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Profile

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.