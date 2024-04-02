Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,575 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Thryv were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of THRY. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Thryv in the third quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Thryv by 1,180.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Thryv by 34.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Thryv by 327.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Thryv in the third quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.
Thryv Stock Performance
Shares of THRY stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on THRY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $95,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,172 shares in the company, valued at $9,527,279.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Thryv Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.
