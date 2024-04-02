Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Semler Scientific were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Semler Scientific by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Semler Scientific by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Semler Scientific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Semler Scientific by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Semler Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of Semler Scientific stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $203.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $15.06 million for the quarter.

Semler Scientific Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

