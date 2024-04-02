Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in WestRock by 14.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in WestRock by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.01%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

