Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MMC opened at $203.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.93 and a 200 day moving average of $196.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.86 and a 52-week high of $209.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.