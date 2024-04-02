Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.32 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $189.83 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.81 and a 12-month high of $192.57. The company has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.