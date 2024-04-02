Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $107.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average of $101.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.73.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

