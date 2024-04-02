Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $120.30 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.98 and its 200 day moving average is $105.80.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

