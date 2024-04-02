Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 222,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY opened at $80.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.49. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

