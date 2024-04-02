Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.55.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

COF stock opened at $145.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.27 and its 200 day moving average is $119.94. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $149.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

