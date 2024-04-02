Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 165.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,176,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,414,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter.

IWN opened at $157.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.55. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $159.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

