Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

BMO stock opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.87. The stock has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1172 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

