Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,494 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 47.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,203 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 300.6% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $98.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.