Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 709.0% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 30,118 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $139.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.54 and its 200 day moving average is $127.66. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $108.32 and a 12 month high of $142.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.