Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $961,574,000 after buying an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 556,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $599,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $529.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.