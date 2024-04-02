Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THG stock opened at $133.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.49 and a beta of 0.67. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $138.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.46.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 361.71%.

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

