Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,996,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 20,612 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after buying an additional 191,885 shares during the period.

Shares of XME stock opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.93.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

