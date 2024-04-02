Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after buying an additional 2,220,404 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after buying an additional 2,021,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,582,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,416,000 after buying an additional 1,221,535 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.52. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $62.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

