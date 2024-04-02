Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 108 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $136.81 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $141.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.54 and its 200 day moving average is $128.97.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

