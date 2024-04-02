Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 2,682 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,189,000 after buying an additional 2,037,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after buying an additional 1,081,947 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $83.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average of $74.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

