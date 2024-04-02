Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 450 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,171 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at about $890,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,225,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $113.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.01. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

