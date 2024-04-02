Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 517 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $137.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.26. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.81 and a 52-week high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,742.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,742.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $20,793,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

