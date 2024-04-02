Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 8,503 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 235.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.70.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $129.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.54 and its 200 day moving average is $133.69. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $106.69 and a 1 year high of $247.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.99%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

