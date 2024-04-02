Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,562,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,979,000 after purchasing an additional 119,645 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,970,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,657,000 after purchasing an additional 99,252 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,315,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,834,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,017,000 after purchasing an additional 221,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VSS stock opened at $116.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $117.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.