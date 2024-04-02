Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 124 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Lennar by 6,297.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,706,000 after acquiring an additional 651,924 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 16.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,367,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.69.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $167.81 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $172.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.89.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

