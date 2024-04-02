Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,462 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth about $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

