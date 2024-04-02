Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,600 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 532.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlanta Braves

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.