Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,714 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 214.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 179,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 122,291 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,181.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 158,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 146,531 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,066,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,161,000 after purchasing an additional 128,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,881,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,904,000 after purchasing an additional 239,744 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,162,408 shares of company stock worth $154,412,919.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

