Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 215 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 16.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 44.4% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CARR opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

View Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.