Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,975 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $69.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
