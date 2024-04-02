Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 326 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,916,000 after purchasing an additional 224,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $118.98 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.