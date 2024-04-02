Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 36 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM opened at $604.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $562.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.71. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.13 and a 1 year high of $617.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.