Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,860 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

