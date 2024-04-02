Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,151 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 54,184 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,642,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after buying an additional 9,327,755 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,577,000 after buying an additional 1,617,250 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

