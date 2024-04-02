Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,226 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Shares of AMWD opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.14.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.53. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

