Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 500 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,420,000 after acquiring an additional 112,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 7.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,826,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,233,000 after acquiring an additional 131,253 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TKR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.90.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.74.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

