Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 571 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

VT opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $110.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.60.

About Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

