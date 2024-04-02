Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 5,981 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in General Motors by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,264,707,000 after buying an additional 1,750,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Motors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,212,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $501,562,000 after buying an additional 201,080 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in General Motors by 80.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after buying an additional 6,548,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $493,248,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $45.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

