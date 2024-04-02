Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 666 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 196,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 43,955 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 35,986 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.05.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.72.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,486.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

