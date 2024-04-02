Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,463,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,427,000 after acquiring an additional 195,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,349,000 after acquiring an additional 100,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,517,000 after acquiring an additional 357,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,184,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,356,000 after acquiring an additional 47,879 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.06.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $151.61 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.11 and a 200 day moving average of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 761.92%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

