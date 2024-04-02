Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $173.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.83. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $176.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

