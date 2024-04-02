Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 729,100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,739,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,830,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,152,000 after acquiring an additional 380,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after acquiring an additional 245,906 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average of $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $59.14.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

