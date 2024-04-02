Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.35.

Semtech Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $29.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.85. Semtech has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $30.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,314 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,504,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,927,000 after buying an additional 1,466,665 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 1,084.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after buying an additional 915,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,148,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,168,000 after buying an additional 906,430 shares in the last quarter.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

